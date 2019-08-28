Trump Trolls After Gillibrand Exits Race: ‘She Was the One I Was Really Afraid Of!’

Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump trolled Democrats following Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) exit from the presidential race, calling it a “sad day for the Democrats” and adding, “I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!”

Gillibrand announced her departure in a tweet Wednesday evening, hours before the deadline to qualify for the September debate. She was unable to qualify due to lackluster poll numbers as well as an inadequate number of unique donors.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she tweeted.

“To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate,” she added:

Trump responded to her decision in stride.

“A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!” he tweeted shortly after her announcement:

Many 2020 Democrats weighed in on Gillibrand’s departure as well:

