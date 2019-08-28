President Trump trolled Democrats following Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) exit from the presidential race, calling it a “sad day for the Democrats” and adding, “I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!”

Gillibrand announced her departure in a tweet Wednesday evening, hours before the deadline to qualify for the September debate. She was unable to qualify due to lackluster poll numbers as well as an inadequate number of unique donors.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she tweeted.

“To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate,” she added:

Trump responded to her decision in stride.

“A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!” he tweeted shortly after her announcement:

Many 2020 Democrats weighed in on Gillibrand’s departure as well:

My friend @SenGillibrand is a brave voice on some of the most critical issues facing our country today — from childcare to sexual assault. She is a champion and I know she’s not done fighting for women and families everywhere. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 28, 2019

Kirsten, you are my sister and one of the most righteous fighters I know. I'll miss our run-ins on the trail, but women, New Yorkers, and all Americans are lucky to have you resolutely at their sides. @SenGillibrand pic.twitter.com/qpitlqdTqi — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 28, 2019

Thank you, @SenGillibrand, for always fighting for what's right. Every day of this campaign, your leadership brought attention to the issues that matter most—and our party, and our country, are stronger because of it. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 28, 2019

Thank you for being part of this race, @SenGillibrand, and for your unwavering commitment to fighting for women—from reproductive rights to paid leave. Your voice has been strong and clear, and your determination is always on display. I'm proud to keep fighting alongside you. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 28, 2019

Congratulations to @SenGillibrand on her campaign to fight for working families across America and make health care a right for all. She is a forceful voice against Donald Trump and all he represents, and I look forward to working with her to defeat him. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 28, 2019