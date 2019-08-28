Former Vice president Joe Biden (D) suffered yet another mental glitch on the campaign trail in South Carolina, forgetting former President Barack Obama’s name and instead referring to him as “president my boss,” according to a video that surfaced Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted the video, which shows Biden referring to Obama as “president,” before pausing and adding “my boss,” seemingly due to a failure to recall his name:

Par for the course. https://t.co/kimv3Scec2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2019

“It is unfair to expect Vice President Biden to remember that he served with President Barack Obama,” Newt Gingrich cheekily remarked on Twitter.

“It is equally unfair to expect him to remember the G-8 is now the G-7. People just keep knit picking these small boo boos. Remember, he is likable Uncle Joe,” he added.

It is unfair to expect Vice President Biden to remember that he served with President Barack Obama. It is equally unfair to expect him to remember the G-8 is now the G-7. People just keep knit picking these small boo boos. Remember, he is likable Uncle Joe. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 28, 2019

That was not the only bizarre moment Biden experienced on the campaign trail Wednesday. According to Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, Biden “appeared to forget his closing remarks at a town hall event” and grabbed a microphone, asking for 60 more seconds of speaking time as music played and supporters filed out of the room.

As Breitbart News reported:

It was a bizarre moment in an otherwise successful town hall event that boasted roughly 300 supporters in attendance. Biden spoke slowly and somberly at the beginning of the event. But he was more fluent, and sharper, in the question-and-answer session, walking around the room and engaging supporters who asked him about details of his policies. In his introductory remarks, Biden praised the late Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-SC), a reformed segregationist, though he has been criticized by rivals in the past for praising segregationists and apologized for doing so in July. He also repeated the false claim that President Donald Trump referred to neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, as “very fine people” in August 2017 (in fact, Trump said they should be “condemned totally”).

Biden also made waves over the weekend after confusing New Hampshire with Vermont.

“I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden remarked while standing in front of Lindy’s Diner in Keene, NH.

“And what a neat town, this is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor’s been a good guy, everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot,” he added: