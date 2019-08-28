A newly released video from YouTuber Austen Fletcher, better known as Fleccas, shows how residents of Newark, New Jersey, feel about the Democrat Party and Democrat presidential hopeful and former mayor of Newark Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

“When they get into office, they don’t do much,” one New Jersey resident said of elected politicians.”They talk a good talk, but they forget all about what they said they were going to do.”

Another resident expressed her frustration with how elected Democrats are not working to advance the “general welfare of American citizens first”:

They are not putting their citizens first. They are putting people who shouldn’t even be here first. And when they took that oath of office it was supposed to be to see about the general welfare of American citizens first and they’re neglecting to do that, particularly the Democratic party.

"Cory Booker is not for the people" Newark residents go off on Democrat leadership and sanctuary city policies. These people are tired of the anti-Trump virtue signaling, they need REAL change FAST! pic.twitter.com/Wa7xSpgkBB — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) August 27, 2019

“The mayor of Newark wants to make Newark, what did he call it, a sanctuary community. We can’t afford that,” she added.

A different resident took aim at Booker specifically, saying, “Cory Booker is not for the people.”

Another New Jersey resident said:

Nobody’s not gonna vote for Cory Booker. I can tell you that right now because they done had experience with the man and the man is no good. What about the poor people, what about the ones that have worked, busted they butt for their families to have something? He don’t care nothing about that. And if he don’t care nothing about that, I don’t care nothing about him.

She added, “Cory Booker is not for the people.”

Asked what her message would be to Cory Booker, she responded, “Change your attitude and stop being a negative person. Be a positive person because we don’t need that here.”

The same resident concerned with the “general welfare of American citizens first” also lent her thoughts on President Donald Trump and said she believes he has done a “wonderful” job.

“I think he’s doing a wonderful job,” she said. “In the two and a half years that he has been in our White House, he’s put America and Americans first. I say hold fast, hold steady, keep supporting our president because he will keep America great.”