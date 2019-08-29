Former FBI Director James Comey demanded an apology following the Justice Department’s inspector general report revealing he did violate FBI policies.

The DOJ inspector general released a report on Comey’s handling of the Russia probe – which ultimately found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy – and concluded he violated FBI policies by leaking 2017 memos from his conversations with President Trump. The report said Comey set a “dangerous example” and acknowledged his actions were rooted in achieving “a personally desired outcome.”

“However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records,” the report states.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” it concludes:

Page 54 of the DOJ IG report: "Comey Violated Department and FBI Policies Pertaining to the Retention, Handling, and Dissemination of FBI Records and Information"https://t.co/KCAAalsTxL pic.twitter.com/uW4QY213Jr — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

DOJ IG report: "Comey Improperly Disclosed FBI Documents and Information" page 56 https://t.co/KCAAalsTxL pic.twitter.com/AfP0qYdNdk — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

Yet again, rogue FBI Director James Comey was found to believe the rules just didn't apply to him. DOJ IG: "However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records" pic.twitter.com/s7Ezz3Kvrg — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

The inspector general found that Comey violated FBI departmental policies. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 29, 2019

To me most important part of this IG report: Comey set a “dangerous example” for FBI employees in an attempt to “achieve a personally desired outcome.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 29, 2019

Page 3: the Inspector General does "conclude that Comey’s

retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement." https://t.co/o1NLP39yL8 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Page 3: the Inspector General does "conclude that Comey’s

retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement." https://t.co/o1NLP39yL8 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

However, the DOJ declined prosecution.

“Upon completing its investigation, the OIG provided its factual findings to the Justice Department for a prosecutorial decision regarding Comey’s conduct, as required by the Inspector General Act,” the office stated.

“After reviewing the matter, the DOJ declined prosecution,” it added.

Comey responded in a pair of tweets, smugly demanding an apology from his critics, despite the report concluding he did, in fact, violate FBI policies.

“OJ IG ‘found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media,'” Comey wrote.

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice,” he continued:

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

“And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a ‘liar and a leaker’—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president,” he added: