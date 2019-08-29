Comey Demands Apology Despite DOJ Watchdog Revealing He Violated FBI Policies

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey demanded an apology following the Justice Department’s inspector general report revealing he did violate FBI policies.

The DOJ inspector general released a report on Comey’s handling of the Russia probe – which ultimately found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy – and concluded he violated FBI policies by leaking 2017 memos from his conversations with President Trump. The report said Comey set a “dangerous example” and acknowledged his actions were rooted in achieving “a personally desired outcome.”

“However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records,” the report states.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” it concludes:

However, the DOJ declined prosecution.

“Upon completing its investigation, the OIG provided its factual findings to the Justice Department for a prosecutorial decision regarding Comey’s conduct, as required by the Inspector General Act,” the office stated.

“After reviewing the matter, the DOJ declined prosecution,” it added.

Comey responded in a pair of tweets, smugly demanding an apology from his critics, despite the report concluding he did, in fact, violate FBI policies.

“OJ IG ‘found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media,'” Comey wrote.

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice,” he continued:

“And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a ‘liar and a leaker’—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president,” he added:

