Donald Trump Cancels Trip to Poland in Response to Hurricane Dorian

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would cancel his trip to Poland, as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.

“It looks like it could be a very very big one indeed,” Trump said.

The president was scheduled to attend ceremonies in Poland Sunday marking the 80th Anniversary of the start of World War II. Trump announced the cancelation of his plans ahead of a speech in the Rose Garden hailing the return of Space Command.

He said he would remain in the United States to ensure that the country was prepared for the arriving storm.

“Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane,” he said.

Trump said he would send Vice President Mike Pence to Poland in his stead.

“It is very, very important for me to be here,” Trump said.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency in Florida as forecasts for Hurricane Dorian predicted it could swell into a Category 4 storm.

Due to #Dorian's uncertain path, I am expanding the state of emergency to include all 67 counties throughout Florida. All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts. See what we are doing to prepare here – https://t.co/eEAr38rC1w — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 29, 2019

Trump said he would reschedule his trip to Poland in the future.