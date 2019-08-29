President Donald Trump ridiculed MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after the prime time anchor publicly retracted and apologized for an erroneous report on Wednesday.

Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell, who has been calling me wrong from even before I announced my run for the Presidency, even being previously forced by NBC to apologize, which he did while crying, for things he said about me & The Apprentice, was again forced to apologize, this time for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee.

O’Donnell publicly retracted the report on Wednesday during his show after Trump’s attorney’s threatened a lawsuit.

“I did not go through the rigorous verification and standards process here at MSNBC before repeating what I heard from my source,” he said. “Had it gone through that process, I would not have been permitted to report it. I should not have said it on air or posted it on Twitter. I was wrong to do so.”

Trump decried O’Donnell’s reporting as “totally false” ridiculing the entire establishment media for pursuing the narrative that he had problematic ties to Russia.

“The totally inaccurate reporting by Lawrence O’Donnell, for which he has been forced by NBC to apologize, is NO DIFFERENT than the horrible, corrupt and fraudulent Fake News that I (and many millions of GREAT supporters) have had to put up with for years,” Trump wrote. “So bad for the USA!”

Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell, who has been calling me wrong from even before I announced my run for the Presidency, even being previously forced by NBC to apologize, which he did while crying, for things he said about me & The Apprentice, was again forced to apologize, this time….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

….for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee. Totally false, as is virtually everything else he, and much of the rest of the LameStream Media, has said about me for years. ALL APOLOGIZE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019