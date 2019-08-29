Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, released a statement following the Department of Justice’s Inspector General report on James Comey’s handling of the Russia probe and said it is clear that Comey “believed he was above the rules of the DOJ.”

“Today’s report is a disappointing reminder that the former FBI Director put partisanship and personal ambition over patriotism and his legal obligations to the American people,” Jordan said in a statement.

He continued:

By leaking his confidential communications with the President in an attempt to save face in the wake of his firing, Mr. Comey believed he was above the rules of the DOJ. His actions were disgraceful and part of a wider effort within the Obama Justice Department to undermine President Trump. I am grateful that the Inspector General brought these issues to light and look forward to his and Mr. Durham’s findings related to abuses of the FISA process:

🚨#BREAKING: Read @Jim_Jordan’s statement on DOJ IG Report Regarding James Comey pic.twitter.com/CKF5FTQUBW — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) August 29, 2019

The explosive report released Thursday morning revealed that Comey did, in fact, violate FBI rules by leaking memos of private conversations with President Trump.

“However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records,” the report states.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” it concludes.

Nonetheless, the DOJ refused to prosecute the former FBI director.

“Upon completing its investigation, the OIG provided its factual findings to the Justice Department for a prosecutorial decision regarding Comey’s conduct, as required by the Inspector General Act,” the office stated.

“After reviewing the matter, the DOJ declined prosecution,” it continued.

Comey bizarrely demanded an apology following the release of the report, writing, “I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice”:

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019