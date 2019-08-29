Watch: Reporter Confronts Ilhan Omar About Alleged Affair

Freshman Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday scurried away from a New York Post reporter asking about her alleged affair with a married political consultant to whom she’s paid tens of thousands of dollars.

Ahead of a planned event at the University of Minnesota, the far-left “Squad” member was approached by a Post reporter, who asked if she had any comment on allegations that she was romantically involved with Tim Mynett, a partner of E. Street Group.

In divorce filings first obtained by the Post, Tim’s wife, Dr. Beth Mynett, alleges her husband confessed in April to having an affair with Omar and even made a “shocking declaration of love” of the lawmaker.

Federal campaign finance records show Omar’s campaign has paid nearly $230,000 to Mynett’s consulting firm since 2018.

Rather than respond to the Post reporter, Omar quickly walked over to shake hands with a nearby police officer stationed outside the college’s Mayo Memorial Auditorium. The reporter pressed Omar for a second time, but the Minnesota Democrat once again ignored him as she made her way into an event on “Black Maternal Health” with fellow far-left “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), the Post notes.

On Wednesday, Omar was hit with a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that alleges the congresswoman used campaign funds to pursue her alleged affair with Mynett. According to FEC filings, the Minnesota Democrat’s campaign issued eight payments totaling $21,547 to E. Street Group for travel fees between April and June.

The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), the non-profit group behind the complaint, alleges the timelines of the affair and travel payments that Omar’s campaign made to E. Street Group coincide.

FEC guidelines bar lawmakers from using campaign money for personal travel expenses unless the candidate repays the money from their personal accounts.

“If Ilhan for Congress reimbursed Mynett’s LLC for travel so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett’s romantic companionship, the expenditures must be considered personal in nature,” reads NLPC’s complaint.

“Rep. Omar’s filings do not reveal subsequent reimbursements for Mynett’s travel,” the complaint added.

In an interview with WCCO, Omar denied allegations of the affair and said she would not address her personal life.

“Are you separated from your husband? Are you dating somebody?” WCCO reporter Esme Murphy asked Omar.

“No, I am not,” she replied, before adding, “As I said yesterday, I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”