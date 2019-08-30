Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Unveils Green New Deal Art Posters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) released a series of Green New Deal art posters Friday through her Twitter account in an attempt to promote her unpopular Green New Deal plan.

Of the two cartoon-style posters highlighted by the freshman New York congresswoman, feature two historic monuments in New York City: the Bronx’s Victory Memorial in Pelham Bay Park and the Unisphere globe sculpture located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

“Surprise! I am thrilled to announce the launch of our #GreenNewDeal art series with custom Bronx & Queens GND posters,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in one tweet.

“The Bronx edition poster will be given for free as a limited release to the public at our Pelham Bay Nature Day & Backpack Giveaway in the Bronx tomorrow,” Ocasio-Cortez told her followers.

“These posters push us to imagine our future with a Green New Deal in two of our beloved NY-14 parks: Pelham Bay & Flushing Meadows,” Ocasio-Cortez continued in a separate tweet.

She went on to add that the posters will “be available for purchase soon” and are made in America. Ocasio-Cortez also stated that she is “working on a line of GND reusables.”

Ocasio-Cortez said the posters were inspired by the “original New Deal” and compared her poster alongside that of a 1939 Federal Art Project poster showing Wyoming’s Jenny Lake located in Grand Teton National Park.

“Our #GreenNewDeal posters are inspired by the original New Deal, updated for our future,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“During the New Deal, FDR launched Federal One, a US project that employed 5,300 artists that created & taught art to envision America’s future,” Ocasio Cortez added.

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez claimed she wants to have “one less child” due to her climate concerns, saying she “woke up in the middle of the night at 3:30 in the morning just concerned about climate change” while on vacation.

According to a study in February, Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal plan would cost four times the national debt with a pricetag of $93 trillion.