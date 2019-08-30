Canada’s Former PM Kim Campbell ‘Rooting’ for Hurricane Dorian to Hit Mar-a-Lago

Canada’s former Prime Minister Kim Campbell is actively “rooting” for Hurricane Dorian to hit President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” Campbell, the country’s first female prime minister, exclaimed on Twitter:

Hurricane Dorian – currently a Category 2 storm – is strengthening and slowly working its way to Flordia’s east coast, with nearly the entire state within the cone of uncertainty. However, Palm Beach County appeared – as of Friday morning – as the projected area of landfall:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) expanded the state of emergency from 26 counties to all 67 throughout the Sunshine State on Thursday.

“All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts,” DeSantis said.

“As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant. Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan,” he added:

President Trump is warning Florida residents to prepare for the storm’s impact.

“Hurricane Dorian looks like it will be hitting Florida late Sunday night,” the president tweeted Thursday.

“Be prepared and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest!” he added:

This is far from the first time Campbell has taken aim at Trump. She made waves earlier this year after echoing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and calling the president a “motherf**ker!”

