Canada’s former Prime Minister Kim Campbell is actively “rooting” for Hurricane Dorian to hit President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” Campbell, the country’s first female prime minister, exclaimed on Twitter:

I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago! https://t.co/cA14KQvjpC — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 28, 2019

Hurricane Dorian – currently a Category 2 storm – is strengthening and slowly working its way to Flordia’s east coast, with nearly the entire state within the cone of uncertainty. However, Palm Beach County appeared – as of Friday morning – as the projected area of landfall:

Hurricane #Dorian Intermediate Advisory 24A: Hurricane Hunters find Dorian a little stronger. https://t.co/CSOdLLF50S? pic.twitter.com/w5pn0XzFu0 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) expanded the state of emergency from 26 counties to all 67 throughout the Sunshine State on Thursday.

“All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts,” DeSantis said.

“As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant. Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan,” he added:

Due to #Dorian's uncertain path, I am expanding the state of emergency to include all 67 counties throughout Florida. All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts. See what we are doing to prepare here – https://t.co/eEAr38rC1w — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 29, 2019

With #HurricaneDorian strengthening, I have sent a letter to President @RealDonaldTrump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall disaster for all of Florida’s 67 counties. Thank you, Mr. President for your continued support of Florida. See letter here – https://t.co/EfNgcrNJst — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 30, 2019

President Trump is warning Florida residents to prepare for the storm’s impact.

“Hurricane Dorian looks like it will be hitting Florida late Sunday night,” the president tweeted Thursday.

“Be prepared and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest!” he added:

Hurricane Dorian looks like it will be hitting Florida late Sunday night. Be prepared and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

This is far from the first time Campbell has taken aim at Trump. She made waves earlier this year after echoing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and calling the president a “motherf**ker!”