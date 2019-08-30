Ocasio-Cortez Loves ‘GOP Attack Ad’ Highlighting Her ‘Shallow Thoughts’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded Thursday to an unofficial “GOP attack ad” highlighting her “shallow thoughts” on climate change. She said she loved it, adding Republicans “underestimate” her intelligence simply because she “ talk[s] about policy in plain English instead of DC jargon.”

MRCTV’s video featured Ocasio-Cortez telling her audience on social media the world must come together to take climate change-related action. Her speech is introduced as “shallow thoughts with AOC” and features her arguing in favor of the monstrous cost of implementing a Green New Deal.

“[Do] you think overhauling our economy to decarbonize and save the planet is going to be expensive?” she asked.

“Try not decarbonizing our economy and allowing sea levels to rise, every coastal city to go underwater, every midwestern city or large swaths of the middle of the country experiencing drought on another level that we have not seen,” she says in the video.

“That’s going to be way more expensive,” she said, painting a picture of a world where humans will have to “artificially” create a food supply “because the earth no longer can sustain foods naturally or the sun is scorching the earth so much that we can’t grow the foods we need to be able to grow.”

“That’s going to be more expensive. So we need to bite the bullet on the cost because the alternative to not spending the money is A.) Death and B.) Spending even more money,” she concluded:

WATCH: This time on "Shallow Thoughts, with @AOC," the New York socialist says coastal cities will be underwater due to climate change, and we face "death" if we don't spend trillions of dollars to address it. pic.twitter.com/hQycZQwaQ4 — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) August 29, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted the video, seemingly happy with it, arguing it helps “spread & explain our policy positions.”

“I love everything about this GOP attack ad. Republicans underestimate my intelligence bc I invite people into my home & talk about policy in plain English instead of DC jargon,” she wrote.

“They think that’s dumb, so they end up paying for ads that spread & explain our policy positions,” she added:

I love everything about this GOP attack ad. Republicans underestimate my intelligence bc I invite people into my home & talk about policy in plain English instead of DC jargon. They think that’s dumb, so they end up paying for ads that spread & explain our policy positions. https://t.co/6XC1YdyKDU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 29, 2019

It remains unclear which of the far-left’s policy positions would reduce the temperature of the sun. However, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) unveiled massive plans for a $16 trillion Green New Deal last week, which focuses heavily on expanding existing entitlement programs and creating millions of “clean energy” jobs.

Ocasio-Cortez recently told her followers that climate change concerns wake her up in the middle of the night and added that she wants to “perhaps have one less child” due to the festering “crisis.”