Student Suspended After Shooting Guns at Range with Mother

A Loveland, Colorado, junior was suspended from high school pending a police investigation after he went to a shooting range with his mother.

Complete Colorado reports that 16-year-old Nathan Myers was reported anonymously by another student after positing alleged “threatening” material to Snapchat. The alleged “threatening” material was a video of guns Nathan and his mother Justine posted before heading out to the range.

The caption on the video said, “Finna be lit.”

Weld County Sheriff Steve Ream spoke to the uproar over Nathan’s video, saying, “People base their apprehension on their own paradigm and their own fear of guns and gun culture. One kid is totally excited to go out and train on how to use a gun responsibly, while another kid is totally freaked out about seeing a gun.”

Bearing Arms reports that Loveland High School–the school suspending Nathan–is operating in line with a program called “Safe 2 Tell.” The program is designed to allow students an avenue to report possible threats.

Sheriff Ream observes Nathan’s plight as a perfect example of the trouble that arises from putting laws in place where people can face punishment or have guns confiscated simply on accusations.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.