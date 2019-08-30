Tomi Lahren posted a public statement responding to the fallout from her collaboration with athleisure line Alexo Athletica, which manufactures its products in China, noting that the company “aims to be made in America.”

Lahren came under fire after collaborating with the company and promoting the “Introducing Freedom” line.

“Some have told me I’m too ‘controversial’ to have an athleisure line, that conservatives should just stick to politics and Trump cheerleading. My response? Watch me,” she announced on Instagram last week.

“For those who love God, Guns and Country and are proud to show it. Freedom,” she tweeted, promoting the brand:

For those who love God, Guns and Country and are proud to show it. Freedom. https://t.co/MGiB0FcM5v pic.twitter.com/x9BPlgicrq — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 23, 2019

She suffered immense backlash after reports surfaced that the company – founded by former NRATV host Amy Robbins – outsources to China.

“The company is known for its Signature Carrywear leggings and shorts with built-in gun holsters, and the products are made in China — leaving many up in arms about the new line,” the Hollywood Reporter noted.

Lahren posted a statement from Robbins, who is also the company’s CEO, tweeting, “Like many American small business owners, Alexo aims to be Made in America. We are working towards that.”

The statement reads in part:

We had to make a decision that millions of American companies, especially small business owners, must make when starting a business and go with the American based company that happened to have their manufacturing facilities overseas. Due to the increased labor costs and heightened regulations many US based manufactures face we were left with little option but to manufacture overseas to start out. We’re working diligently to bring our manufacturing back home to the US and work with other hardworking companies that pride themselves on integrity and quality. If that’s you, we would love to talk to you.