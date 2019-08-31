Andrew Cuomo Demands Trump Pursue Gun Control Post-Midland Attack

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) demanded President Donald Trump and other “leaders” pursue more gun control following the Midland, Texas, shootings.

Breitbart News reported that five were killed and 21 wounded in the Midland-Odessa shootings. CNN reported that the suspect allegedly drove around shooting people from his vehicle before being shot to death by police.

Before the shooter was identified or the details of the gun were reported, or the means by which the gun was acquired were revealed, Cuomo demanded Trump “do something.”

He tweeted:

.@realDonaldTrump: DO SOMETHING. How many more families will lose loved ones, how many more communities will be torn apart? How many more tragedies will it take before "leaders" act? ​The bloodshed must end now.​ DO SOMETHING. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 1, 2019

Breitbart News reported that Democrat presidential hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke also pushed gun control rhetoric before details of the shooting were known. And Sen. Chuck Schumer used the Midland shooting to push for universal background checks, although law enforcement has not released details on how the gun was acquired.

