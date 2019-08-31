Beto Pushes Gun Control Rhetoric Before Midland, Odessa Facts Known

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke turned to gun control rhetoric Saturday before the details of the shooting incidents in Midland/Odessa, Texas, were known.

Breitbart News reported that multiple people were injured in shooting incidents in West Texas’s Midland-Odessa region. The Odessa Police Chief, Michael Gerka, said the incident began when a State Trooper pulled over a gold Honda around 3:17 pm. The driver allegedly shot the trooper then drove off, shooting at people and creating multiple crime scenes. The gunman allegedly stole a mail truck and drove to a movie theater, where he was killed by police.

But prior to Chief Gerka’s press conference, and therefore prior to any details on the number of innocents wounded, type of firearm used, motive behind the shootings, etc., O’Rourke tweeted about the “epidemic” of gun violence:

Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again. More information is forthcoming, but here's what we know: We need to end this epidemic. https://t.co/ytWLcg7y20 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 31, 2019

On August 19, 2019, Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke went to an Arkansas gun show, then denounced the sales of AR-15s. On August 24, 2019, Breitbart News reported O’Rourke saying, “America has more guns than human beings.” He followed that statement with a call for government-mandated buybacks of certain firearms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.