Beto: We Don’t Know the Facts on Midland, but ‘This Is F*cked Up’

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke admitted not knowing the facts on the Midland-Odessa shootings yet observed, “This is f*cked up.”

O’Rourke posted a video in which he said, “We don’t know what the motivation is, we do not yet know what firearms that was used or how they acquired them, but we do know this is f*cked up.”

We don't know how many have been killed. We don't know the motivation. But here's what we do know: This is fucked up. pic.twitter.com/NRvyPfUjiM — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

O’Rourke then pressed for universal background checks and reiterated his proposal for a government-mandated buyback of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles.

He talked about having a conversation with a gun owner who said they own an “assault weapon” but remain willing to give it up because “this is not right.”

Earlier on Saturday–when even fewer facts on the Midland-Odessa shootings were known–Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke was using the rhetoric of a gun violence “epidemic.” He tweeted, “We need to end this epidemic.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.