Dem Rep. Steve Cohen: Declare Trump ‘The Worst Person in the Universe’

A partial transcript is as follows:

JIM SCIUTTO: When you speak to your constituents back in Tennessee, do you sense any exhaustion from them at all with the whole range of investigations? Do you sense them turning to say, let’s look to November 2020, let’s forget all this other stuff?

REP. STEVE COHEN (D-TN): A few people tell me that. Most people tell me don’t let up. Don’t stop. They want him gone. Now, my district is a predominantly Democratic, African-American district. That is a demographic that is very much against Trump and feels his racism in a very personal way.

But it’s not just my African-American constituents. It’s my Caucasian constituents, as well [as] my Hispanic constituents. They encourage me to continue to go after Trump. They find him to be one of the most miserable people ever to live — that Keith Olbermann should come back and declare him the worst person in the universe.