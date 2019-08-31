Following Saturday’s shooting in West Texas, Vice President Mike Pence said we need a bipartian effort to stop this “mass atrocity.”

CNN quoted Pence addressing the West Texas attack:

Our hearts go out to all the victims and families who had loved ones lose their lives. We commend the law enforcement in Odessa for their swift and courageous response, but at the President’s direction we’ve deployed the full resources of the federal government. They’re on site. The president spoke to the attorney general. The FBI is already assisting local law enforcement in the investigation going forward.

Pence added that both he and the White House “remain absolutely determined to work with leaders in both parties in Congress to take steps that we can address and confront this scourge of mass atrocity in our country.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.