Democrat presidential hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is selling T-shirts emblazoned with “This is f*cked up,” and proceeds go to Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives.

Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke responded to the shootings in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas by admitting he did not know the facts, but is pushing gun control anyway. O’Rourke said, “This is f*cked up.”

His assessment is now front on center on a T-shirt, along with the phrase “Beto for America.” Sales of the shirts will fund gun control activism.

O’Rourke voiced support for banning sales of AR-15s during a 2018 interview with CBS News. He has revisited the topic again and again in the year and a half since.

On August 24, 2019, Breitbart News reported O’Rourke’s claim that “America has more guns than human beings.” He followed with this claim by pushing a government-mandated buyback of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles, suggesting the surrender of such guns is the way “to end this epidemic.”

