Democrat presidential hopeful Cory Booker responded to the Midland-Odessa shootings by pledging executive gun control and a crackdown on gun manufacturers.

Booker tweeted:

Beginning on Day One in office, I will take executive action to reduce gun violence—closing dangerous loopholes in gun sales, cracking down on gun manufacturers, and investing in communities impacted by gun violence. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 31, 2019

Booker tweeted his gun control plans although police have yet to reveal the specific gun used in the attack, the means by which the gun was acquired, or the motive behind the shootings.

His pledge to use executive gun control is a position shared by fellow Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. Both Booker and Harris are now on record with plans to use executive power to circumvent Congress on gun control.

Booker’s other gun control plans include TSA Precheck-style interviews that would-be gun purchasers would have to undergo before being allowed to buy a firearm.

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), also used the Midland shooting to push gun control on Saturday.

