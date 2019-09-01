Elizabeth Warren Demands Gun Control Vote Before Midland Facts Known

Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren demanded a Senate gun control vote prior to knowing details on the Midland-Odessa shootings.

Warren tweeted:

Time’s up, @SenateMajLdr. Let’s vote on gun safety legislation NOW. Every day you wait, more tragedies happen. Do something, Senator McConnell. America is done waiting for you. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 1, 2019

Warren’s tweet came at a time when the specific number of wounded and deceased was unknown, as was the specific type of firearm used, the means by which the firearm was acquired, and the motive behind shooting people from a vehicle on an otherwise normal West Texas Saturday.

Sen. Chuck Schumer also expressed eagerness for gun control before knowing the facts. He posted a tweet pressuring McConnell to allow a gun control vote just minutes before Warren did the same thing:

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, & everyone injured in the shooting in Odessa & Midland, TX. Thank you to the first responders who risked their lives to stop the threat.@senatemajldr should bring up H.R. 8 the week Congress returns. We must #endgunviolence. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 1, 2019

Democrat presidential hopeful Cory Booker reacted to the Midland-Odessa shootings by pledging executive gun control and a crackdown on gun manufacturers. Booker’s pledges also came at a time when the specific number of wounded and deceased was unknown, as was the specific type of firearm used, the means by which the firearm was acquired, and the motive behind shooting people from a vehicle in West Texas.

