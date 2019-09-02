President Donald Trump recognized the American worker in a proclamation for the Labor Day holiday.

“On Labor Day, we recognize the remarkable American workers who comprise the greatest labor force in the world,” he wrote. “American workers are the heart and soul of our Nation’s economic resurgence.”

The president touted his record of pro-growth policies in the economy, adding more than six million new jobs since his election with historically low unemployment numbers. He also pointed to wages rising at the fastest pace in a decade.

“Jobs are consistently becoming available faster than people can fill them,” he wrote.

The president touted the establishment of the National Council for the American Worker, pointing to expanded education and job training and apprenticeship opportunities for American workers

“Today, we honor those Americans whose contributions have turned our country into an economic powerhouse, and we renew our commitment to create an environment that continues to foster and promote opportunity,” he wrote.

The president also touted his efforts to renegotiate trade deals with Mexico, Canada, and South Korea for a fairer deal for American companies employing American workers.

“Since my first day in office, I have followed through on my promise to fight for an agenda that puts American workers first,” Trump wrote.

Unemployment is currently at 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969. Real median household income has risen about $7,000. Manufacturing jobs are up under Trump’s administration by 496,000. Hourly pay for line workers is up eight percent

A new survey shows that 54 percent of U.S. workers are satisfied with their jobs, up three percent from 2018.