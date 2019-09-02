Giuliani: James Comey ‘Orchestrated’ the Entire Mueller Investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey essentially “orchestrated” the entire Mueller investigation, Rudy Giuliani said during an appearance on The Cats Roundtable radio program Sunday.

The former New York City mayor told host John Catsimatidis that the disgraced FBI director was attempting to “frame” the president and “orchestrated” the entire probe — echoing the sentiment from Peter Strzok’s infamous “insurance policy” text.

“He orchestrated the whole thing,” Giuliani said. “If you look back on it now, there was never any need for Mueller”:

“[Comey] should really apologize to the nation,” Giuliani said. “It’s not a good day when the director of the FBI is found to have violated just about every rule the FBI has … and in a case involving the president of the United States.”

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that what Comey was trying to do was to frame Trump,” he added.

He continued:

He is the guy who prosecuted Martha Stewart. When they couldn’t prove the insider-trading case, they prosecuted her for lying to the FBI. He lied to the court [regarding the FISA court application]. What she said was that she was being prosecuted because she was a celebrity. And I will tell you that I agreed with that at the time. I handled insider-trading cases, and I never prosecuted a one-time insider-trading case … That was the first time I said to myself Comey is a headhunter. The guy who is looking for scalps. Not a true prosecutor, which was kind of embarrassing because I held that office [of U.S. Attorney], and I hired the guy. But now for him to skate on perjury when he put people in jail for perjury — it’s a questionable thing. Spitzer kind of got away with it. He wanted to put people in jail for being Johns, and then it ironically turned out he was one.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general report released last week revealed that Comey violated FBI policies by penning and leaking memos detailing his private conversations with the president.

“Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records,” the report stated.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” it continued, although the DOJ ultimately declined to prosecute the disgraced official.

“Upon completing its investigation, the OIG provided its factual findings to the Justice Department for a prosecutorial decision regarding Comey’s conduct, as required by the Inspector General Act,” the office stated.

“After reviewing the matter, the DOJ declined prosecution,” it added.

Despite that, Giuliani promised that “prosecutions will happen.”

“With what I know about Ukraine and elsewhere, I am sure that this happened and went higher and lower than Comey,” he wrote in part. “Prosecutions will happen”:

IG report found Comey leaked and lied (was less than candid) as FBI Director. We all know he fixed the Hillary massive email, phone and server destruction case and tried to frame @realDonaldTrump. What a legacy! Oh, he prosecuted Martha Stewart for lying. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 30, 2019

IG report on Comey shows that the Mueller investigation was an attempt to remove the President of the US based on a contrived, false charge? With what I know about Ukraine and elsewhere, I am sure that this happened and went higher and lower than Comey. Prosecutions will happen. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 30, 2019

“I was right about Comey, CROOKED COP!” President Trump said Saturday:

I was right about Comey, CROOKED COP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

The president also quoted Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs in a tweet Monday morning: