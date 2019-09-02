Hundreds of flights have been canceled due to Hurricane Dorian’s looming threat to the U.S. east coast, USA Today reports.

While the Orlando International Airport reversed its original plan to shut down Monday, many individual airlines are canceling flights to and from the hub. There are also reports of mass cancelations at the Orlando Sanford International Airport and the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, according to FlightAware, the USA Today reported:

Airlines have canceled 600 Monday flights because of Hurricane Dorian as of 6 p.m. Eastern, according to flight tracker FlightAware. There are 227 flight cancellations to and from Orlando’s main airport and an additional 62 to and from Orlando Sanford International Airport, a big base for Allegiant Air, according to FlightAware. At Fort Lauderdale International Airport, home to big operations for Southwest, Spirit and JetBlue, cancellations to and from the airport topped 160.

Reminder: Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and North Perry Airport close at Noon and will remain closed until further notice. Check with your airline for the very latest flight info.#Dorian @FLLFlyer pic.twitter.com/WYFRn87qZV — Broward County, FL (@ReadyBroward) September 2, 2019

Hurricane #Dorian Statement – 9/1/19 Afternoon MCO remaining open Monday and continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Passengers: We ask that you please check with your airline for updates regarding your specific flight. pic.twitter.com/9k8hrp5Oec — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 1, 2019

Contact your airline for updated information on flight status, delays or cancellations. https://t.co/sCQ7jBgyvc — JAXairport (@JAXairport) September 1, 2019

Palm Beach International Airport also shut down on Labor Day in anticipation of the storm, and Daytona International Airport is expected to do the same:

Dorian update (9/1, 2:20pm): PBI will cease all commercial air service tomorrow, Monday, 9/2. Contact your airline for Sunday flight updates. Updates will be posted when available. Do not plan to shelter at PBI. PBI is not a shelter. County shelter info: https://t.co/QZH4UWtkYJ — FlyPBI (@PBI_Airport) September 1, 2019

UPDATE: Daytona Beach International Airport’s terminal will close at 6 p.m. today. Customers with a scheduled flight in or out of the airport should contact their air carrier directly. Rental car customers must find an alternate drop-off/pick-up location. https://t.co/SOAkhDJ6Cx — Daytona Beach News-Journal (@dbnewsjournal) September 2, 2019

According to the NBC-affiliate WESH, the number of canceled flights is quickly approaching 1,000.

The massive and slow-moving storm has pummeled the Bahamas, with the storm surge topping 20 feet in some areas. Videos show Dorian’s path of destruction, with cars toppled over, power lines snapped, and buildings utterly destroyed:

First video coming in from Bahamas after Dorian passed through and it's complete devastation https://t.co/8c91KTEBkU pic.twitter.com/LdvVQFstWY — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 1, 2019

Hurricane Dorian, one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, is battering the Bahamas with winds gusting to more than 220mph. The Bahamian prime minister addressed residents on what he called "probably the most sad and worst day" of his life. pic.twitter.com/3jcpA3Y2dc — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 2, 2019

10 AM EDT Tropical Cyclone Update: #Dorian sitting over Grand Bahama Island with extremely dangerous winds and surge. The next full advisory will be out within the hour at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/WbOZEs3a93 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

Watches and warnings are in effect for the east coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center warned of “life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along portions of the Florida east coast” and said there is an “increasing likelihood of strong winds and dangerous storm surge” along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas later in the week.

Hurricane Dorian’s forecast, however, remains largely uncertain. While the storm is currently expected to skirt the east coast, a wiggle to the west could spell even greater trouble for coastal communities:

09/02: Here is the updated Key messages on #Dorian and the marine Key Message. For more information on #Dorian visit https://t.co/QJ4DpXNXAU and marine information https://t.co/26J6UnYRHO pic.twitter.com/THmVjUIgFj — NHC_TAFB (@NHC_TAFB) September 2, 2019

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is continuing to urge Floridians to heed the warnings of local officials.

“As we continue to monitor #Dorian, all Floridians should follow local reports and all evacuation orders,” he wrote.

“We are ready to deploy assets as needed and will continue to monitor traffic and fuel levels as more counties come under hurricane watches & warnings,” he added: