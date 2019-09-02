Record Number of Americans Working: 157 Million on the Job in the U.S.

The United States Department of Labor produced a video to highlight the American worker and the accomplishments of the Donald Trump administration to achieve the lowest rate of unemployment and the highest number of workers on the job.

The agency posted a video on its website revealing that a record 157 million Americans are working and the country has the lowest unemployment rate on Labor Day (3.7 percent) in 1969 and unemployment had been at or below 4 recent for 17 months in a row.

On Labor Day 2019 there are 7.3 million job openings in the U.S.. according to the agency.

The video reveals other relevant statistics including:

99 percent of Americans got a bigger raise, the Wall Street Journal reported in July

Wage growth at or above three percent for 12 straight months

“Job Switchers See Best Wage Gains Since 2007” — Bloomberg News

Set or matched record low unemployment for veterans and Asian Americans, Hispanics, and the disabled

Second lowest mining fatalities on record

45,800 workplace injuries in the last reported year

Trump administration introduces apprenticeship program

U.S manufacturers pledge to train 1.2 million workers amid skilled labor shortage

Labor has taken 25 “deregulation actions”

$304 million in back wages recovered in fiscal year 2018

“The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earner, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights,” the website states.

Acting Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella released a statement to mark Labor Day, which said in part:

Today, we mark the 125th Anniversary of Labor Day, a federal holiday that was created out of appreciation and respect for the work done by the men and women of this country. … I am fond of President Theodore Roosevelt’s quote during a Labor Day celebration, he said, ‘Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.’

“We remember those who will be working this Labor Day to protect and care for us including police officers, firefighters, health care workers, members of the military, and many others,” Pizella said.

