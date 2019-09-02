Swing District House Democrats Dodge Questions on Impeaching Trump

House Democrats in swing districts have avoided saying whether they would back impeaching President Donald Trump, according to a report released Sunday.

Even though a majority of House Democrats have backed impeaching President Trump, many Democrats in swing congressional districts have avoided supporting the impeachment movement against the president.

At a town hall in her district, many attendees called on Rep. Elise Stokin (D-MI), a first-term congresswoman, to back impeaching Trump. However, despite their pressure, Slotkin avoided calling for impeaching Trump, at for least the moment.

“I want to be very honest, that I believe impeachment is a very big step — I believe it is something that should not be taken lightly — and it has to be something where we bring people along,” she said during the town hall. Rep. Slotkin did add, however, that if Trump and his administration continue to ignore many of the House Democrats’ subpoenas, “We may be in a different world.”

Democrats continue to face pressure to back impeachment from their grassroots.

At an event near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, local citizens pressed Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) on why he was “lagging behind” on impeachment.

Democrats in New Jersey’s third congressional district heckled Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), who ousted Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ) in the 2018 midterm elections, demanding that he “do” his job and asking “why” it is taking “so long” to get rid of Trump.

One New Jersey Democrat exclaimed, “I want him gone!”

Rep. Kim, a former Barack Obama administration official, has tried to focus much of first congressional term on issues such as health care, the economy, and gun safety.

“These are not issues that can wait till the next election; I mean, this is happening right now,” Kim told the New York Times. “I’ve seen what happens when we have just massive gridlock in Washington, and how it just paralyzes everything else that we do. So, you know, I worry about that side of things. I want to make sure we can keep delivering on health care and other issues.”