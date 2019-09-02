Ted Cruz: ‘Disarming Law-Abiding Citizens Isn’t the Answer’

During a Monday night Twitter discussion on how to lower murder rates, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted that “disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer.”

He stressed that the proper way to go about things is to prosecute criminals before they can carry out heinous, violent actions for which they may have a propensity.

Cruz tweeted:

Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer. Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates. Let’s protect our citizens. https://t.co/znHO31gDH2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2019

Cruz pointed to Chicago as evidence that gun control does not work. The city witnessed at least 29 people shot, six fatally, over the weekend of August 23-25, 2019. At least 28 individuals were shot, five fatally, the weekend of August 16-18, and 47 were shot, four fatalities, in Chicago over the weekend of August 9-11.

Fifty-three individuals were shot, seven killed, in Democrat-controlled Chicago during the first weekend of August.

Chicago has long been a gun control experiment gone bad, and the city’s gut-wrenching gun violence was even higher in the 1990s when a total ban on handgun ownership was in effect.

For example, whereas that nation was gripped by the fact that nearly 800 people were killed in Chicago in 2016, the annual number of homicides for the years during the 1990s was 900-plus. Again, these high homicide rates coincided with a ban on handgun ownership in the city.

