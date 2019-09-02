WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Pledges to Take Away AR-15s and AK-47s

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke said on Labor Day that AR-15 and AK-47 owners will have to give up their firearms if he is elected president.

He posted a video on the topic, addressing “fears” that an O’Rourke administration would take away “assault rifles.”

He said, “I want to be clear: That’s exactly what we’re going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them.”

I was asked how I'd address people's fears that we will take away their assault rifles. I want to be clear: That's exactly what we're going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them. pic.twitter.com/YbnSsz3bVy — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 2, 2019

O’Rourke’s talk of AR and AK owners giving up or selling their guns is a continuation of his campaign pledges to do a forced buyback of certain categories of firearms. And it is only one aspect of his overarching gun control plan.

On August 31, 2019–the very day of the shootings in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas–O’Rourke admitted to not knowing the facts, then pushed gun control anyways. O’Rourke proclaimed, “This is f*cked up,” then went on to sell shirts emblazoned with the slogan for Moms Demand Action.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.