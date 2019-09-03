Democrat presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is calling on CNN to reschedule the seven-hour climate change town hall set to take place on Wednesday so the news outlet can report on the effects of climate change, Hurricane Dorian.

“It would probably be better for @cnn to report on Hurricane Dorian and the actual effects of climate change rather than having us talk about climate change,” Yang tweeted on Tuesday. “We can always reschedule while Mother Nature is on her own timeline.”

It would probably be better for @cnn to report on Hurricane Dorian and the actual effects of climate change rather than having us talk about climate change. We can always reschedule while Mother Nature is on her own timeline. https://t.co/8J0oicRtgg — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 3, 2019

Yang is one of ten Democrat presidential candidates who was invited to take part in the CNN town hall where each candidate will get 40 minutes to promote their ideas and answer questions from moderators and invited guests in the audience.

Yang also tweeted about the climate change town hall to his 750,000 followers, saying that he is scheduled to be on at the start of the long event at around 5:30 p.m. Yang said he will discuss how he would handle the “climate crisis.”

Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Beto O’Rourke, and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) are also scheduled to be at the Wednesday town hall.

Hurricane Dorian has been nearly stationary off the coast of the Bahamas, where five people have died and 13,000 homes have been destroyed.

The National Hurricane Center’s 2:00 p.m. advisory on Tuesday said that a hurricane warning is in effect for Jupiter Inlet, Florida to Edisto Beach, South Carolina and from north of South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.

The center also issued a storm surge warning for those parts of Florida and South Carolina and further north to Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

“A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations,” the center website states.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter