At Least 41 Shot, 7 Fatally, over Labor Day Weekend in Chicago

At least 41 people were shot, seven fatally, over Labor Day Weekend 2019 in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

On Sunday morning–the halfway point of the weekend–Breitbart News reported 25 individuals had already been wounded and seven killed. Those fatalities included a 15-year-old boy who was killed Sunday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend’s fatalities began around 12:22 a.m. Saturday, when 42-year-old Willie Coker was shot to death on South Burley Avenue. A total of seven people were killed before Labor Day itself even began.

The Chicago Tribune reports six people were shot between Sunday night and “the first hours of Labor Day.”

Labor Day itself was quickly followed by another fatality, which occurred overnight between Monday and Tuesday. A 32-year-old man fatally shot in the head in the incident.

On Labor Day, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) used Chicago’s gun violence as an example to show gun control does not equate to crime control. He tweeted, “Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer. Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates. Let’s protect our citizens.”

