Gov. Greg Abbott: Midland Shooter Previously Failed Background Check

Odessa and Midland police and sheriff's deputies surround a white van in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after reports of gunfire. Police said there are "multiple gunshot victims" in West Texas after reports of gunfire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)
Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the gunman who opened fire Saturday in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas had “previously failed a gun purchase background check.”

Abbott also said the gunman did not pass a check to acquire the gun used in Saturday’s attack:

Nearly every mass shooter of the last decade acquired his guns via a background check, attackers who did not go through background checks are outliers who usually steal the guns the they use. One such outlier, the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School attacker, stole the guns he used to kill 26 people at the school.

The Hill reports “it is unclear” how the Midland attacker acquired the gun he used to shoot innocents.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.