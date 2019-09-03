Nolte: Biden Pledges to Ban Guns with Magazines that Hold ‘Multiple Bullets’

Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden is promising to ban and confiscate guns with magazines that “hold multiple bullets.”

“Having assault weapons on the street and magazines carrying multiple bullets is irrational. There is no need for it, and your Second Amendment rights are in no way violated,” Biden told reporters in Iowa Monday.

Was this just another slip of the 258-year-old’s tongue?

It doesn’t appear that way because after a reporter asked him if there was any “compromise on this,” Biden declaratively said, “None on this. I think there is no compromise. This is one we just have to push, push, push, push and push.”

This is major news. The Democrat frontrunner is admitting he wants to ban almost all guns.

You see, the whole point of a magazine is to hold “multiple bullets.” That’s what magazines do and, outside of shotguns and revolvers, pretty much every gun manufactured uses a magazine. And since there is no gun that comes with a magazine that does NOT hold multiple bullets, all of those guns are going to be banned, including such everyday guns such as the nine-millimeter.

In Joe Biden’s world, all we’re going to be left with are shotguns and six-shooters. We are going to be living in the Old West while criminals like the mass-shooter in Odessa, Texas, are armed to the teeth.

And let’s not forget to connect the dots with Old Joe…

He’s not just talking about banning guns he outlaws, he’s talking about confiscating guns he outlaws.

During the first Democrat debate in August, Biden promised he would use the power of the federal government to confiscate firearms. With emphasis added, here is his direct quote:

Folks, look, and I would buy back [assault] weapons. We already started talking about that. We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.

If you “demand” people turn in their guns, that is not a “buyback program,” that is confiscation with some compensation.

What’s more, in a later interview, when Biden was pressed on the issue of outright confiscation, all Biden would say is that “right now there is not legal way to” confiscate guns.

He never said he would not confiscate them, only that there is no law in place “right now” that allows him to take away people’s guns. He could have said I would never confiscate anyone’s guns… But he didn’t. He chose instead to play world games.

As far as his promise to ban “assault rifles,” there is no such thing as an assault rifle. It’s a misnomer, a catch-all, a scary buzz phrase that can mean anything the government’s gun-grabbers want it to mean. For instance, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) “assault weapons” ban covers 205 different firearms.

Maybe Biden misspoke. Maybe he garbled his words during one of his famous brain freezes. Maybe he doesn’t intend to ban guns that hold magazines and confiscate firearms people already own.

He just needs to say so and say so clearly without all this “right now there’s no law” dissembling.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.