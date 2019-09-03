Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, took a shot at Vice President Mike Pence and a White House aide for President Donald Trump on Monday.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere noted on Twitter that Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen would have lunch with openly gay Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner.

“For all of you who still think our Vice President is anti-gay, I point you to his and the Second Lady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland,” he wrote.

But Chasten Buttigieg took offense to the comment and said that he also sat with people who supported gay conversion therapy, opposed gay marriage, and thought that being gay was a choice.

“Doesn’t mean they’re any less homophobic because we shared a meal,” he shot back at Deere.

I’ve sat at tables with people who would gladly deny me the right to marry, who openly support conversion therapy, and who adamantly believe being gay is a choice. Doesn’t mean they’re any less homophobic because we shared a meal. https://t.co/cECWvnFUUV — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) September 3, 2019

Deere is openly gay and defends President Donald Trump as supportive of the rights of gay Americans.

“The president opposes discrimination and hates violence, all of that, in any form,” he said in an interview with BuzzFeed.

Deere routinely draws hateful comments from gay leftists who accuse him of betraying their activist movement.