President Donald Trump defended his decision to golf on the Labor Day weekend, after the Mayor of increasingly crime-stricken Brit capital London Sadiq Khan criticized the president.

“He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” Khan said to Politico about Trump, after the mayor travelled to Poland to attend a commemoration ceremony for the beginning of World War II on Sunday.

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique Kahn [sic], was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday,” Trump wrote. “Many [politicians] exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive).”

Suggesting Mayor Khan had more important local issues to worry about than his sports routines, the President continued: “Khan should focus on “knife crime”, which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets,” he said. “He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!”

Happy Khaniversary! Significant Rise in Crime in 3 Years Under London Mayor: Report https://t.co/7jlscNnkXI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 30, 2019

President Trump cancelled his planned trip to Poland over the weekend, citing the importance of remaining in the United States to prepare for the approaching Hurricane Dorian.

The president golfed on Saturday and Monday while providing updates to the storm on Twitter and addressing the nation from FEMA headquarters after receiving a storm briefing.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters that the president received hourly Dorian updates while on the course.

CNN also taunted the president for golfing, reminding him of his frequent criticism of President Barack Obama’s golfing habit.

Trump also said on Twitter that former President Barack Obama would fly to Hawaii to golf, while he golfed at this own courses making it less expensive.

London has seen a surge in crime, and knife crime in particular, during the tenure of Mayor Khan. Breitbart London reported in May on the third anniversary of Khan becoming Mayor when new analysis showed the speed with which the security picture was deteriorating.

After three years knife crime had risen by 52 per cent, robbery by 59 per cent, and gun crime by 30 per cent.