Walmart is banning customers from openly carrying guns and is asking the White House to pursue new gun controls.

CNBC reports that Walmart will continue to allow permitted concealed carry inside its stores but will post signs announcing an end to open carry, even in states where open carry is legal.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon used a memo to announce the open carry ban: “We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open carry states, could lead to tragic results. We hope that everyone will understand the circumstances that led to this new policy and will respect the concerns of their fellow shoppers and our associates.”

McMillon said that after talking to people “inside and outside of [Walmart]” the company has also decided to send “letters to the White House” to ask for “common sense measures” on firearms. He said, “Congress and the administration should act.”

Walmart is also discontinuing the sale of ammunition for AR-15 and AK-47 style rifles and will cease all handgun sales in the state of Alaska.

On August 15, 2019, CBS News quoted McMillon suggesting Congress should reconsider instituting an “assault weapons” ban. McMillon said, “The reauthorization of the assault weapons ban should be debated to determine its effectiveness in keeping weapons made for war out of the hands of mass murderers.”

Following the expiration of the 1994-2004 “assault weapons” ban, the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice released a report finding the ban did not reduce crime.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.