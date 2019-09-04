Florida Man Praised After Purchasing over 100 Generators to Send to Bahamas

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - SEPTEMBER 04: An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen in Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island on September 4, 2019 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. A massive rescue effort is underway after Hurricane Dorian spent more than a day inching over the Bahamas, …
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Florida man’s act of kindness is going viral after a bystander spotted him purchasing over 100 generators to send to the Bahamas in response to the devastation Hurricane Dorian unleashed on the islands.

Jacksonville resident Alec Sprague told local news station News4Jax that he witnessed a man purchasing over 100 generators in a Costco, intending to send them all to the Bahamas.

“Was just in Cosco off Collins getting a generator (at $450 each) and this guy right here is purchasing over 100 generators and food to send to the Bahamas!” Sprague wrote in a Facebook post.

“All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!” he added:

The post has already been shared over 26,000 times.

“News4Jax learned that this was possible through the ‘Errol Thurston Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund,’ the station reported.

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas for days, leaving at least seven dead – including an 8-year-old-boy – and a devastating path of destruction. Ariel footage shows the aftermath of the monster storm, with some describing it as “apocalyptic”:

President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. is sending support:

