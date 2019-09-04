A Florida man’s act of kindness is going viral after a bystander spotted him purchasing over 100 generators to send to the Bahamas in response to the devastation Hurricane Dorian unleashed on the islands.

Jacksonville resident Alec Sprague told local news station News4Jax that he witnessed a man purchasing over 100 generators in a Costco, intending to send them all to the Bahamas.

“Was just in Cosco off Collins getting a generator (at $450 each) and this guy right here is purchasing over 100 generators and food to send to the Bahamas!” Sprague wrote in a Facebook post.

“All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!” he added:

The post has already been shared over 26,000 times.

“News4Jax learned that this was possible through the ‘Errol Thurston Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund,’ the station reported.

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas for days, leaving at least seven dead – including an 8-year-old-boy – and a devastating path of destruction. Ariel footage shows the aftermath of the monster storm, with some describing it as “apocalyptic”:

EXCLUSIVE: Dave @Malkoff traveled to Marsh Harbour in The Bahamas and spoke with some of the many people who were injured from #Dorian's devastation. Please consider donating to help them: https://t.co/Zl6oLFCR4F pic.twitter.com/NYftuzZP7G — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 4, 2019

Aerial chopper footage of total devastation to the Abacos due to Hurricane Dorian. The Marsh Harbour area was hit particularly hard. Details: https://t.co/7Tzf0pe7uI pic.twitter.com/fn6j1rFySH — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) September 3, 2019

An island under water: Aerial video gives us a first glimpse of the Abaco Islands. Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Hurricane Dorian pounded away at the islands. https://t.co/kePsYIVBO0 pic.twitter.com/GC92CdKspd — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) September 3, 2019

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, leaving at least 7 people dead and roughly 13,000 homes destroyed — this footage shows an aerial view of the destruction pic.twitter.com/akdk5rdXGa — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 4, 2019

Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian on The Bahamas, where the storm wreaked havoc for nearly two days, as it came to a virtual standstill over Grand Bahama. https://t.co/eGnmjWt0CI pic.twitter.com/6BokSswiTu — ABC News (@ABC) September 3, 2019

President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. is sending support:

President Trump says U.S. is sending help to the Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian https://t.co/QgwfWUPwaS pic.twitter.com/kjQ8i7mTMM — TIME (@TIME) September 4, 2019