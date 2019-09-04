Meat the Neighbors: Giant Cookout Planned for Outside Vegan’s House

Thousands of Aussie meat eaters are planning to attend a mass community BBQ outside the home of a vegan woman who has been fighting neighbors over the smell of their outdoor cooking of meat and fish.

As Breitbart News reported, a “devastated” Australian vegan has taken her neighbors to court alleging they deliberately waft barbecue smoke rich in meat and fish smells across their shared boundary fence and into her property.

Complainant Cilla Carden also cited the smell of cigarettes and the sound of children playing with basketballs as adding to her profound discomfort.

Now the local community in Perth, Western Australia, is fighting back.

News.com.au reports a Facebook event has been created called “Community BBQ for Cilla Carden.” Already some 2000 people have clicked attending and 6000 have indicated they are interested.

“Cilla Carden has a problem with her neighbours cooking meat on their BBQ, because she’s a vegan. Recently taking them to the Supreme Court,” creator of the event Bailey Mason wrote.

“Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK.

“BYO hotdog buns, p.s. NO VEGANS.”

Those planning to attend the community barbecue have written on the event page to show their support.

“Let us enjoy this feast, bring your smoker and your barbecue. Bring whatever you like because this is a day to celebrate not only your love of meat but the fact that you can enjoy it no matter what a vegan tells you is right or wrong,” one person wrote.

Another joked: “This beats storming Area 51.”

In response, Carden told the Daily Mail she is aware of the event and has instructed her lawyer, John Hammond of Hammond Legal, to seek legal redress against organizers.

Hammond posted a statement on Facebook cautioning that anyone who attended could face criminal charges.

“Any person who seeks to attend Ms Carden’s property on Saturday October 19, 2019 or at any other time in relation to this event or matter will be referred to the WA police on the ground of trespass,” he wrote.

“Security cameras will be installed to obtain vision of any person attending the property and the vision will be provided to the police.”

He also added his client has “no objection to people eating meat and no objection to people having barbecues”.

Carden, a massage therapist, previously told Nine News she believed her neighbours were “absolutely deliberate” in allowing their smells to cross into her yard.

“They’ve put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish … I can’t go out there,” she said.

And it’s not just the smell of meat and fish that has made her furious — it’s the smell of cigarettes and the sound of children playing with basketballs.

“It’s been devastating, it’s been turmoil, it’s been unrest, I haven’t been able to sleep,” Carden said.