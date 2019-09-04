Meghan McCain: There Will Be Violence if Government Tries to Take AR-15s

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Meghan McCain, Co-Host of 'The View', at the Netflix 'Medal of Honor' screening and panel discussion at the US Navy Memorial Burke Theater on November 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix)
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix

During the September 3, 2019, airing of The View, host Meghan McCain said there will be violence if the government tries to AR-15s away from Americans.

McCain said, “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America. … I was just in the middle of nowhere Wyoming, [and] if you’re talking about going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

Joy Behar responded by saying, “But they lived without them for many years during the ban.” (It appears Behar does not know the 1994-2004 “assault weapons” ban did not ban possession of AR-15s, AK-47s, and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles. Rather, it prevented the sale of such rifles if they had a collapsible stock, a thumbhole stock, a flash hider, etc.)

McCain responded to Behar by saying, “I’m not living without guns.”

On August 31, 2018, Breitbart News reported over nine million AR-15s were manufactured for Americans during the Obama administration alone.

