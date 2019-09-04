During the September 3, 2019, airing of The View, host Meghan McCain said there will be violence if the government tries to AR-15s away from Americans.

McCain said, “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America. … I was just in the middle of nowhere Wyoming, [and] if you’re talking about going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

Joy Behar responded by saying, “But they lived without them for many years during the ban.” (It appears Behar does not know the 1994-2004 “assault weapons” ban did not ban possession of AR-15s, AK-47s, and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles. Rather, it prevented the sale of such rifles if they had a collapsible stock, a thumbhole stock, a flash hider, etc.)

McCain responded to Behar by saying, “I’m not living without guns.”

.@MeghanMcCain is right: The AR-15 is the most popular rifle and is commonly used in competitions, training, and home defense. Meghan and most Americans rely on their 2nd Amendment for self-defense. The others on this show probably rely on armed guards.pic.twitter.com/hv1zYrybiw — NRA (@NRA) September 4, 2019

On August 31, 2018, Breitbart News reported over nine million AR-15s were manufactured for Americans during the Obama administration alone.

