Pete Buttigieg Campaigns on Gun Control and Climate Change at Major Hollywood Talent Agency

Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a personal campaign stop at a top Hollywood talent agency office as he continues to court celebrities to join his cause in his long shot run for the White House.

The South Bend Mayor stopped by WME’s Beverly Hills headquarters when he was in California last week in an event that was live-streamed to branches of the operation around the country, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Buttigieg met with WME clients at a roundtable and hosted an employee Q&A that was live-streamed to satellite offices around the country.

He reportedly spoke about gun control and climate change during the event.

Endeavor Impact, who hosted the event, has hosted other political candidates throughout the 2020 presidential primary season.

Game of Thrones and Wonder Women 1984 star Pedro Pascal, who played the character Oberyn Martell in the hit HBO series, posted a photo with Buttigieg at the event.