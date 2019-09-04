Planned Parenthood to Make Birth Control App Available in 50 States

Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday its app that allows birth control to be delivered directly to people’s homes will be available in all 50 states by the end of 2020.

The app, dubbed Planned Parenthood Direct, currently delivers contraception and urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

Alexis McGill Johnson, the abortion chain’s acting president and CEO, said:

Planned Parenthood is continually looking for new ways to reach people with the care they need, and we’re proud to be a leader in using technology and innovation to expand people’s access to health care and information. As politicians across the country try to restrict or block access to critical reproductive and sexual health care, the Planned Parenthood Direct app is just one part of the work we do to ensure that more people can get the care they need, no matter where they are.

Politicians across the country are trying to block access to sexual and reproductive health care. Not on our watch! The Planned Parenthood Direct app gives you the care you need, when you need it. Learn more: https://t.co/YOEuAo8QyG #PPDirect https://t.co/WSQXKgkBPa — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) September 4, 2019

The announcement comes in the wake of Planned Parenthood’s decision to opt out of about $60 million in Title X family planning funding because the Protect Life Rule creates a clear line between family planning and abortion. The Trump administration is returning to the original intent of the funding, that it is not to be granted to providers that refer for or perform abortions.

Planned Parenthood, however, continues to present itself as a victim of the Trump administration.

“Recently, the Trump administration forced Planned Parenthood out of Title X, the nation’s only dedicated program for affordable birth control and reproductive health care,” the abortion giant said in its announcement about the expansion of its app.

After downloading the app and selecting a desired service, a user of Planned Parenthood’s app answers some health questions, then provides payment and shipping information. The request is then reviewed by a Planned Parenthood clinician, who responds to the user.