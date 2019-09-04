Ted Cruz to Chicago Mayor: We Need Criminal Control Not Gun Control

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) used a tweet on Wednesday to tell Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) that her city is lacking criminal control rather than gun control.

Cruz’s tweet comes after he used Chicago to show that gun control does not work.

On Monday, September 2, 2019, Cruz tweeted, “Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer. Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates. Let’s protect our citizens.”

Lightfoot responded by claiming gun laws in red states arm Chicago criminals. She told Cruz, “Keep our name out of your mouth.”

The next day Lightfoot again blamed Republicans, equating a defense of the Second Amendment with an “unwillingness to protect … constituents.” She offered to explain the “root cause” of gun violence to Cruz if he wanted to come to Chicago.

Cruz responded by tweeting, “Mayor, the most significant ‘root cause’ is that criminals have all the guns. One place to start is not releasing back to the public, but rather locking up violent, repeat offenders before they murder again.”

Cruz’s point is that it is time for criminal control rather than gun control.

