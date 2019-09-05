Amy Klobuchar: ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ Is Happening Today

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) discussed Wednesday at CNN’s climate change town hall what she believes to be the best solutions to fighting against climate change.

“I’m very hopeful, as we look at all of these big things we can do — we haven’t even talked about buildings, right, the changes we can make to buildings, energy storage, appliance standards; it’s what I call building a fridge to the next century,” Klobuchar said before laughing.

“I did that to embarrass my daughter,” she added. “She’s out there, and it’s a bad mom joke.”

After her “bad mom joke,” Klobuchar continued discussing her solutions to climate change.

“These basic things we can do with transportation and transit, so I just want to make clear that if we look at this, we have to move forward together as a country,” Klobuchar said. “We have to find these things that unite us and see this as our mission, and right now people are seeing this climate change right in front of us.”

“We have to seize on this moment because that movie The Day After Tomorrow is today,” she added. “It’s happening today.”

In a recent interview, Klobuchar vowed to “take aggressive executive action to confront” climate change should she be elected president.

Klobuchar’s climate change plan includes entering the United States back into the Paris climate agreement and aims to have 100 percent net zero emissions by 2050.