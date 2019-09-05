CNN’s 7-Hour Climate Town Hall a Bust, Falls to Fox News, MSNBC

CNN’s 7-hour climate change town hall fell behind Fox News and MSNBC in the ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research’s findings released Thursday.

CNN’s marathon event– which began Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. ET and ended at midnight – averaged 1.1 million viewers, while Fox News averaged 2.5 million and MSNBC averaged 1.7 million during the same time span. The network also failed to beat its rival networks during primetime, averaging just 1.4 million viewers. Fox News averaged 3.2 million, and MSNBC averaged 2.2 million during primetime.

Fox News also dominated in the 25-54 age demographic with 418,000 viewers. CNN barely edged out MSNBC with 265,000 viewers to MSNBC’s 246,000.

CNN announced another marathon-style town hall event Thursday in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The event is set for October 10 – the “eve of National Coming Out Day” – and will focus on “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues.”

“This town hall comes at a critical time in our fight to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people in this nation,” HRC president Alphonso David said:

BREAKING: On the eve of #NationalComingOutDay, @HRC Foundation will host a historic #PowerOfOurPride Democratic presidential town hall, exclusively broadcast on @CNN and @CNNEE, focused on issues important to the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/OsDUzIDk98 pic.twitter.com/KdDGOHfpuH — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 5, 2019

Candidates will only be able to participate in the event if they successfully meet the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) qualifications for the October primary debate.

As Breitbart News reported, candidates will be required to garner two percent support in four DNC-approved polls and to report 130,000 unique donors.