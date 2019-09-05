Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) claimed Wednesday during CNN’s climate change town hall that millennial Republicans agree with Democrats on climate change.

“How will you communicate effectively to the skeptics on climate change in order for them to realize the urgency and need for everyone to act?” a man in the audience asked Booker.

“First of all, let’s understand the reality we’re in right now is young Republicans, millennial Republicans, are really with us,” Booker responded. “I’m not one of these people that wants to vilify an entire party.”

He added, “The reality is the people that need to be vilified are Republicans in Congress, who are the only major political party on the planet earth … [that] denies the science of climate change.”

This week, Booker unveiled his $3 trillion climate change plan, which includes the creation of an “Environmental Justice Fund.”

Booker’s plan aims to “accelerate the end” of fossil fuels and aims to achieve “100% carbon-free electricity” by the year 2030. Booker also hopes to achieve “a carbon neutral economy by 2045,” should he be elected.