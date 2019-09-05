Donald Trump Slams ‘Debra The Mess Messing’ as ‘Racist’

President Donald Trump continued his feud with actress Debra Messing after she endorsed the idea of a “blacklist” of people donating to his reelection campaign and suggesting that black people voting for the president were “mentally ill.”

“Bad ‘actress; Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water,” Trump wrote. “She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism.”

Trump also mentioned a controversial tweet in which the actress endorsed a church sign in Alabama that read “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

“THANK YOU #Alabama,” she wrote, sharing a news story about the sign.

Later Messing deleted the tweet and apologized.

“I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud [sic] have thought before recklessly suppprting [sic],” she wrote on Twitter.

NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting. You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews. https://t.co/K0ch9YOQ8F — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

But Trump supporters were outraged by the message, and the hashtag “Racist Debra Messing” soon became a trending topic on Twitter.

President Donald Trump noted that Messing was “accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”

The president accused the media of double standards by allowing the actress to continue working on the show, Will and Grace.

“If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television,” Trump wrote. “Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”