The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford claimed that her client was partially motivated to speak up about her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh in the hopes his rulings from the bench on abortion could be tainted.

Debra Katz, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump who represented Ford during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, made the remarks at the 11th annual Feminist Legal Theory Conference at a panel called “Applied Feminism and #MeToo.”

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” Katz said, according to a video of her remarks released Wednesday.

“He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is. We know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important,” she continued. “It is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.”

Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in 2018 that it was her “civic duty” to report her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh.

Ford told the panel that Kavanaugh held her down on a bed and forcibly groped, and that she believed she would have been raped.

The now-Supreme Court Justice repeatedly denied Ford’s allegations, saying the encounters from decades ago never happened.

Despite the media attention around the case, Kavanaugh was confirmed to succeed former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy by a 50 to 48 vote.