National Democrats in Congress and on the presidential campaign field have dodged questions of whether they agree with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ decision to declare the National Rifle Association (NRA) a “domestic terrorist organization.”

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors enflamed controversy in September when they voted unanimously to declare the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization.” The San Francisco board also proposed that the city and county of San Francisco should take every step to limit its relationship with vendors that do business with the NRA, given that they declared it a “domestic terrorist organization.”

Since the board declared the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization,” the NRA has fought back, releasing a video to Breitbart News showing NRA members to be hardworking Americans with a variety of backgrounds.

“I shake my head, and I go, ‘what the heck is going wrong in our country?’” NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre says in the speech shown in the video.

In response to the controversy, Breitbart News reached out to several prominent Democrats on whether they agree with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ decision to declare the NRA a terrorist organization. None of these national Democrats have responded to a request for comment from Breitbart News, including:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

The national Democrats’ silence on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ condemnation of the NRA serves as a dire message for the Democrat party, which has historically had many 2nd Amendment supporters in their ranks.

While the Democrats’ remain silent on the controversy, LaPierre has contended that NRA members represent exemplary elements of society, saying:

Let’s give them a real clear view on who we all are: How many police officers do we have here today? Please stand up. Anyone who works in health care in any way, anyone who works in education, if you work in manufacturing, construction, if you work in a trade–maybe a plumber–and how about stay-at-home moms? If you own your own business? Firefighters out there, if you’re in the military or a vet, if you obey the law, stand up and be recognized as Americans. I want all the media to look around this room right now and see us for the American people that we truly are. We are law-abiding Americans who believe liberty is a blessing. We love our country. I promise you we’re never going to stop fighting for your right, and folks just like you all over America that have the right to defend themselves. So, we’re not going to give up or apologize that in a dangerous world, the Second Amendment is often all we have. Every one of these Americans are what we’re about.

The NRA responded with a pair of statements recently, chastising San Francisco for its “ludicrous stunt.”

“This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse, and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few,” the NRA said in a statement. “The NRA will continue working to protect the constitutional rights of all freedom-loving Americans.”