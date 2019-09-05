Ted Cruz, Alyssa Milano to Host ‘Civil’ Debate on Gun Control

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and progressive activist and actress Alyssa Milano will hold a “civil” debate next Tuesday discussing gun control.

Milano announced Thursday night that she and Sen. Cruz will discuss how to solve America’s gun violence problem next Tuesday. She said that despite their disagreement on the issue, she believes that with “mutual respect and humility,” they can affect positive change in the country.

Cruz and Milano’s debate arises amid multiple mass shootings in Midland, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and El Paso, Texas and as Congress has a stronger interest in gun control reform.

“But if we can talk with mutual respect & humility, maybe all of us come together to effect positive change. I will enter this with an open heart, ears and mind,” Milano tweeted Wednesday night. “I hope he does the same.”

Sen. Cruz wrote in a tweet, saying that he looks forward to his conversation with Milano and that having “civil” conversations would help “heal” America.

“I’m looking forward to it! And if all of us can together have more positive, civil discussion & debate on the substantive issues of the day, that would go a long way to helping unite and heal our divided Nation,” Cruz tweeted Wednesday night.

Cruz’s planned conversation with Milano is not the only instance through which the Texas senator reached across the aisle to hold bipartisan discussions on national issues.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) found common ground in May with Sen. Cruz on banning members of Congress from lobbying after they leave office.

Ocasio-Cortez said in May, “If we can agree on a bill with no partisan snuck-in clauses, no poison pills, etc. – just a straight, clean ban on members of Congress becoming paid lobbyists – then I’ll co-lead the bill with you.”

Later that month, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) said that they would back Ocasio-Cortez and Cruz’s proposal.

The New York progressive said in June that she will “swallow all of my distate” to work with Sen. Cruz.

“I think it really shows what the true spirit of not being partisan is. And that bipartisanship doesn’t mean let’s come together to go to war and lower taxes on the rich,” Ocasio-Cortez told the “Young Turks” in June. “But bipartisanship means, OK, I will swallow all of my distaste in this situation. Because we have found a common interest.”