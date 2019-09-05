Walgreens Joins Kroger, Walmart, Bans Open Carry in Stores

On Thursday, Walgreens joined Kroger and Walmart in banning open carry in their stores.

Walgreens posted a short statement on the issue, which says, “We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials.”

The announcement comes two days after Kroger and Walmart both banned open carry in their stores.

Kroger did so while also calling on Congress to pass more gun control, and Walmart did so while also asking the White House to secure more gun control.

Walmart also announced they will no longer sell ammunition for AR-15s and AK-47s, and they will discontinue handgun sales in Alaska.

