Bernie Sanders Campaign Announces 53 New Hampshire Endorsements

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign announced 53 endorsements from officials and activists in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Sanders, who overwhelmingly beat former challenger Hillary Clinton in the state during the Democrat presidential primary race of 2016, boasted of 53 endorsements following his recent political barrage on the Granite State.

As WMUR reports:

Heading the new list are five state House members and seven local elected officials, in addition to 41 labor, environmental and community activists. Six of the endorsers are officers of local Democratic committees, although they are backing Sanders in their personal capacities and not on behalf of the committees.

Elected officials include:

Rep. Chris Balch, Wilton

Rep. Wendy Chase, Rollinsford

Rep. Sherry Frost, Dover

Rep. Wayne Moynihan, Dummer

Rep. Sallie Fellows, Plymouth

Register of Probate Elizabeth Ropp, Hillsborough County

Register of Deeds Kelly Monahan, Grafton County

Selectwoman Karen Hatcher, Peterborough

School Board Member Roslyn Chavda, Nottingham

School Board Member Denise Valerino, Berlin School

Board Member Nicholas Burtt, Rumney

School Board Member Stan Freeda, Farmington

The campaign also lists dozens of endorsements from LGBT and environmental activists and community leaders:

Among the political activists backing Sanders are Carlos Cardona, chair of the Laconia Democrats; Michael Strand, chair of the Peterborough Democrats; Erik Corbett, vice chair of the Carroll County Democrats; Salme Perry, chair of the Rollinsford Democrats; Lorraine Hansen, vice chair of the Rollinsford Democrats; Lucius Sorrentino, chair of the Lyndeborough Democrats; and Paul Shea, executive director of Great American Downtown, Inc., Nashua.

Sanders has been surging in New Hampshire, with last month’s Gravis Marketing poll of Democrat primary voters showing Sanders in the lead by six points–21 percent to Joe Biden’s (D) 15 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), another top-tier candidate and Sanders’ fellow New Englander, polled third with 12 percent support:

NEW!

New Hampshire Democratic Primary: Sanders 21%

Biden 15%

Warren 12%

Buttigieg 8%

Harris 7%

Gabbard 5%

Klobuchar 4%

Yang 4%

Steyer 4%

Castro 2%

ORourke 2%@GravisMarketing Poll https://t.co/IzS7MNeR2w — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 13, 2019

“This latest round of endorsements shows we are not only retaining and engaging supporters from 2016, but building new support from a broad swath of leaders from around the state,” Sanders state campaign director Joe Caiazzo said, according to WMUR.

“We are honored to have them on our team and look forward to working together to win New Hampshire on Feb. 11,” he added.